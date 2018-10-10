"Thank You BTS" BT21 Collaborated Goods are Selling Like Hot Cakes!

As BTS is enjoying a sensational popularity worldwide, BT21, the character that was created by a collaboration between the group and Line Friends, also met its heyday.

What a BTS ads effects!!

BTS members participated in the entire process of creating the characters; from the initial sketch to personality creation and product planning. The eight characters of BT21 each resemble BTS members' personalities and individuality, and therefore, are considered as 'avatars' of them.

According to Line Friends on October 2, BT21 is enjoying an explosive popularity since it was first released as free stickers in last year September. The free stickers have been downloaded 30 million times in 230 countries and have been mentioned on Twitter 450 million times.

When Line Friends first sold BT21 character goods at their flagship store in New York last December, 30,000 people lined up. And at Seoul's Itaewon branch, the primary products went sold out in just five minutes this January.

An official from Line Friends explained, "Just until the beginning of this year, BT21 products, which were on limited sale, were 'products that couldn't be sold because there's nothing left for sale'. Since this May, we reinforced the supply, diversified product types, and began selling on a regular basis."

According to the brand, there were only 100 stock keeping units (SKU) at the beginning of this year, but now, has been enlarged to 1,000 units. Moreover, places fans can purchase the products have also become diversified; from Hong Kong APM Mall to Japan's Harajuku branch, Taiwan's A11, Korea's Myeongdong, Hongdae, and Amazon's global Line Friends brand mall.

In collaboration with several companies such as Olive Young and Mediheal, Line Friends is launching a great enterprise of BT21 goods. Olive Young in this June has launched 33 new types of BT21 goods with Line Friends, and just within 3 days, the company achieved a daily revenue by more than 15 times of one of the regular days. And upon selling these goods like hot cakes, Olive Young started to expand the SKUs 4.8 times from 33 types to 160 types.

The official from Olive Young said "Soon after unveiling BT21 products in this June, the products became a big talk of the fans, lining up the sellouts. And thus aiming at the upcoming winter season, we are planning to roll out a whole new BT21 winter edition nail sticker, tint-lip balm kit, and a set of doll, comb, and a mirror.

Alternative collaborated goods between BT21 and CONVERSE also went completely sold out at online channels in 90 minutes from its release. And a special BT21 packaged Mediheal products sold entire 3,000 first batch in 3 days from its release.

Line Friends officials explained "Unlike regular collaborated goods where the products simply bring the names and looks of the artists, BTS members authentically participated in the entire process of creating the characters; from the initial sketch to personality creation. And it marks the greatest distinction and originality of BT21 goods from others. While presenting a variety of goods in collaboration with diverse companies, they also managed to diversify sales channel where fans can purchase the products. It brought customers to a higher opportunity of purchasing the goods, and correspondingly it worked to popularize members' BT21 characters."

By Bongbong, Jaeyeon Ryu, and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

