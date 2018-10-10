KOO HARA's Ex-Boyfriend Explains that He Kept Their Sex Videos 'Secure' in His Private Social Network Site

Koo Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi on October 10 defined his position through an interview with SBS' Tonight's TV Entertainment.

He said he had no intention of blackmail at all..

Formerly, Koo accused Choi of violating Act on Special Cases concerning the punishment of Sexual violence Crimes, and on charges of coercion and intimidation. Koo disclosed that Choi has been threatening her with a couple of their sex videos and said that he would bring an end to her celebrity career.

On this matter, Choi was willing to have an interview with Tonight's TV Entertainment together with his attorney.

Choi said "I did not respond (on this matter) because I found it regrettable. But it was worsening the situation. I decided to do this interview as I was becoming more silly. I wonder why she (Koo) is aggravating the situation."

Inquiries as to the reason for sending Koo the sex videos, Choi emphasized "I sent it back to her with an idea of a wrap-up. I just wanted to return it to her as I had no reason to keep it." And on his email toward Korean media outlet suggesting that he has information worthy of spoiling her reputation, he claimed that he had no intention of blackmail at all. He acknowledged that he has contacted the source in a fit of rage, but didn't mean to pass the video for real.

Toward Koo's statement in an interview that she doesn't know where the deleted sex video has come from, Choi explained "I kept the video safe in my social network. I sent it to myself via SNS message to avoid anyone from watching it or getting deleted. Koo said she deleted it in my photo album, but it still remained in my personal SNS site. I meant to keep it more secure."

A conflict between Koo and Choi began on September 13 with a report to the police claiming that Choi was assaulted by Koo in her house. Koo soon alleged an assault of both parties, by presenting a medical certificate. However, the matter took on a new aspect of 'Revenge Porn' as Koo publicized that Choi has blackmailed her with their intimate sex videos.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

