사회

BTS Members Become Youngest Koreans to Receive Medals from the Government

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Yonhap

Photo from Yonhap

South Korean Government decided to award meritorious medals to BTS members.

They definitely deserve this!

Kim Uigyeom spokesman of the Blue House announced that this agenda was decided at the Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of President Moon Jae-in, on October 8.

Spokesman Kim stated, "We've decided to award the Hwagwan Culture Medal to the seven members of BTS who contributed to spreading the Korean wave."

He also conveyed that Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon said about BTS, "They have not only contributed in spreading Hallyu, but also to the spread of Hangeul, as countless international youths are singing along to the songs in our language."

Hwagwan Culture Medal is a medal that corresponds to the fifth grade among the culture medals that are granted to figures whose contributions to the development of culture and art are significant.

Actor Bae Yong-joon, the 'original Hallyu star' who garnered huge popularity in Japan, received the medal in 2008, and the medal was conferred on the veteran comedian Baek Nambong, right after he passed away in 2010.

As an idol group, BTS is the first to receive the medal, and also the youngest figures ever. The group has been awarded ministerial commendation of popular culture and arts in 2016. However, the medal is irrelevant to the military exemption.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

