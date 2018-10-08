PHOTOS: RED VELVET's WENDY Dazzles Fans by Appearing on Stage without Bangs

Red Velvet's Wendy showed off dazzling beauty after removing her bangs!

She's literally a 'dazzling' beauty!

On October 3, Red Velvet performed at 2018 Asia Song Festival, held in Busan Asiad Stadium. On this day, Wendy appeared on stage with a neat hairstyle, in which she revealed her forehead by removing the bangs that she had kept for quite some time.

Unlike her previous hairstyle with bangs that made her look cute and bubbly, she gave off a more mature and elegant atmosphere. Her forehead shined brightly like a fluorescent light, and with Wendy's radiant smile added on, a flawlessly stunning visual was completed.

Fans who saw Wendy's leveled-up beauty wrote comments in awe; "Wendy, let's not make bangs from now on", "Her forehead is glowing!", "Wow, I'm lost for words at her beauty…."

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

