The Lovely Way IU Welcome Her 10th Anniversary

'10th anniversary. Surprise new song release on October 10'

Congratulations on your 10th anniversary!!!

IU will release a new song BBI BBI to repay the love she has been steadily received for 10 years.

As it is a song to commemorate her 10th anniversary, IU decided to release a song on October 10.

Even she is in a busy schedule for movie shooting and tour concert preparation, with surprise new song release, she enhanced the meaning of 10th anniversary.

IU who was born in 1993, debuted on September 18, 2008. At the age of 15, IU released vivacious songs with cute and adorable appearance and solidified IU branding by showing inexorable and pure high pitched tones.

Even though IU already commemorates her 10th anniversary, she is only 25 years old.

Because IU survived firmly in the harshest music industry since she was at a young age, her 10th anniversary is even more special.

Over the past 10 years, IU has made several albums and produced many hit songs.

As time goes by, IU added emotions and messages in her songs and gave comfort and sympathy to the young generations.

She contained many kinds of feelings that she has felt while she was growing up, in her songs and her music spectrum has gradually enlarged.

Except for the time when she was a rookie, every single day was a heyday for IU.

Starting from her first full-length album's title track BOO, which was released in 2009, IU topped various music charts by releasing hit songs every year such as Marshmallow, Nagging, Good Day, Only I Didn't Know, You and I, Every End of the Day, The Red Shoes, Friday, Naui Yetnal Iyagi: My Old Story, Twenty-three, Through the Night, Can't Love You Anymore and Palette.

For her 10th anniversary, IU preferentially had 10th anniversary celebrate fan meeting.

At the 10th-anniversary commemoration fan meeting which was held on September 15, she separated teenagers and twenties and spent meaningful time separately with different concepts.

Also, IU showed a big good deed by donating 100 million won with her fan club UAENA.

IU has put the name of UAENA, who has been doing good deeds with her name, on the donator's list together with her name and impressed fans even more.

Starting with a good deed, IU will have 10th-anniversary communication with her fans.

From the end this month until December, she will have '2018 IU 10th Anniversary Tour Concert -dlwlrma(Now)' in Korea and 7 Asian cities and begin the extensive Asia tour.

This concert is for IU's 10th-anniversary celebration, but it is also a gift for fans that they should not miss because It's been a year, IU having a concert

IU also scheduled overseas tour without restricting the concert to domestic.

The upcoming concert will be held in 3 major cities in Korea for four times, starting from Busan on November 28, Gwangju on November 10, and will be continued on November 17 and 18 in Seoul.

Also, from December, she will expand the tour concert to 'Asia Tour' and meet overseas fans in Hong Kong on December 8, Singapore on December 15, Bangkok on December 16, and Taipei on December 24 and 25.

According to IU's management, "Since IU has been loved for the past 10 years from fans, she is very eager to return it back to fans for the 10th anniversary" and "IU is preparing the concert by wishing everyone to have a happy time with her and various events".

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

