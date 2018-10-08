1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Rewrites K-pop History as They Make Successful U.S. Stadium Debut

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

BTS rewrote K-pop's history by performing at a stadium in America for the first time ever as a Korean singer.

1,500 fans camped out at Citi Field ahead of the concert!

On October 6, BTS held their LOVE YOURSELF tour concert at New York Citi Field. Citi Field is the home field of New York Mets of the US' Baseball Major League and only world's top stars like Paul McCartney, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga were able to use the stadium as their concert venue.

Photo from Billboard News Screenshot

Photo from Billboard News Screenshot

Several days before BTS' concert, a small village of tents was created in front of the stadium, as about 1,500 fans camped out to preserve a front spot in the line. As the concert drew near, fans sang along together to BTS' songs and performed flash mobs, heightening the site's festive mood. New York City Subway uploaded guides on how to get to Citi Field via its Twitter and even announced additional substitute routes to the venue.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Around 7:10 pm, BTS' seven members finally appeared on stage. The opening song was IDOL, the group's title song of their repackaged album LOVE YOURSELF: Answer. Regardless of ethnicity, nationality, and age, 40,000 ARMYs cheered, waved light sticks, and sang along to BTS' songs.

Each member's solo stages and unit performances also captivated fans' eyes. J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, and RM respectively performed Trivia: Just Dance, Euphoria, Serendipity, and Trivia: Love. As for the unit stages, the four vocal members, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, sang The Truth Untold, while the rap line RM, Suga, and J-Hope rocked the stage with their performance of the song Tear.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

As the group disappeared from the stage after 150 minutes of performance, calls for an encore burst out from the audience. BTS members reappeared and ended the show by performing So What, Anpanman, and Answer: Love Myself.

BTS' members expressed their overflowing emotions by saying, "We kicked off our North American tour in LA, and today is the last night. We can't believe that we came as far as Citi Field."

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

BTS held 15 shows in seven cities in North America, starting from Staples Center, Los Angeles on September 5. In the total of 220,000 audiences were part of these concerts. BTS now continues their world tour in Europe, heading over to London's O2 arena on October 9~10, then to Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, and to Japan's Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT