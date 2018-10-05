LEETEUK Leaves a DM to MOMOLAND YEONWOO's Fan Account "Yeonwoo Ya…"

Super Junior's Leeteuk is under a cloud of suspicion of sending a private Instagram message to a young female idol member.

What's between these two?!

While this might have been kept unveiled, it got exposed to the public because he sent it wrong to an account run by a fan!

An anonymous Instagram user supporting MOMOLAND's Yeonwoo on October 5 disclosed a screenshot of her direct message (DM) from Leeteuk's account 'xxteukxx'. '' initiated a conversation to this account user by calling her name "Yeonwoo ya". The account user who couldn't believe such happening chose to publicly reveal the captured screen with a caption "Omg I can't believe'.

The news has quickly spread via various online communities, which immediately let both Leeteuk and Yeonwoo become one of the most searched subjects on the Internet.

Although the conversation between this two isn't confirmed yet, many of the netizens are giving a guess that Leeteuk has tried to contact Yeonwoo, but it failed as he mistakenly thought the fan account was hers.

Leeteuk who debuted back in 2005 as a member of Super Junior and MOMOLAND Yeonwoo who debuted in 2016 have a thirteen-year age gap. These two on October 3 at 2018 Asia Song Festival hosted the show together.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

