Where Are the 3 Spots You Can Get 'Perfect Autumn Selfies' in Korea?

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt, VoomVoom

Clear blue sky and fresh air. Autumn is definitely in the air in Korea! Although it is already quite chilly in early mornings and late nights, popular tourist attractions are still crowded with people on an outing, thanks to the warm weather during daytime.

BTS' RM seems to love one of these places too!

Are you also looking for the perfect destination to enjoy autumn scenery? Here are some of the places we recommend as the perfect 'fall outing' spots in Korea. Get yourselves a once-in-a-lifetime photo in these places!

Cosmos is full bloom in &#39;2018 Goyang Autumn Flowers Festival&#39;, Photo from VoomVoom

1. Goyang Fall Flower Festival
Goyang-si is holding the 'Goyang Fall Flower Festival' until October 9, at the city's Lake Park. Beautiful autumn flowers such as cosmos, sunflower, and garden zinnia are in full bloom, and you can also spot the grand artwork made of 1,500 bunch of chrysanthemum.

Citizens who visited Busan&#39;s Daejeo Ecological Park are enjoying pick muhly grass, Photo from Yonhap

Cosmos is full bloom in &#39;Anseong Cosmos Farm Festival&#39;, Photo from VoomVoom

2. Anseong Cosmos Farm Festival
The 'Anseong Cosmos Farm Festival' held at Anseong Farmland located in Anseong-si, Gyeonggi-do, until October 28, is where you can see splendid fields of cosmos, the symbolic autumn flower, and 'pink muhly grass', the plant that's trending on social media.

A citizen is enjoying the fall scenery at Haneul Park, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Photo from Yonhap

Citizens are taking a walk at Haneul Park, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Photo from VoomVoom

3. Seoul Flame Grass Festival 
And you also don't want to skip the 'Seoul Flame Grass Festival' held from October 12 to 18. If you'd like to fully enjoy autumn in the middle of Seoul city, head to Haneul Park, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu. The endless fields of flame grass will present a breathtaking scenery for you, helping you to forget about all the hectic reality.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

