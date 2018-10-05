Goo Hara's Ex-Boyfriend Clarified 'Video Controversy', "I Sent Video to Return It Back"

A former girl group Kara's member, actress Goo Hara(27) insisted that her ex-boyfriend Mr.Choi threatened her with their sex video, and Mr.Choi, the ex-boyfriend disputed Goo Hara's insist via his lawyer.

On October 4, Goo Hara's ex-boyfriend Mr.Choi's attorney Kwak Junho had an interview with JoongAng Ilbo and said, "Goo Hara first asked Mr.Choi to take a sex video. Also, the reason he sent that video to her was to give the video back to the person who asked to film it".

Mr.Choi's attorney said, "There was no intention to intimidate her" and "If he wanted to use the video, he would have used it in the process of contacting lots of presses". Also, he said, "The photo that he sent to Dispatch was a photo of scars on his face".

On this day, Goo Hara insisted that she was threatened with the video via an interview with Dispatch.

According to Goo Hara's side, "On September 27, Goo Hara sued Mr.Choi for violating the Exceptional Act on the Punishment of Sexual Assault Crimes, and also for threatening and coercion".

Seoul Gangnam Police Station said that on October 2, with Choi's cell phone, USB and his other belongings, which are found after seizing and searching his home, car, and his workplace, the police will analyze the situation.

Also, a police official said, "We will look into Choi's threats through digital forensics".

Goo Hara's ex-boyfriend Mr.Choi reported to the police that he was assaulted by Goo Hara at the Nonhyun-dong Villa in Seoul on September 13. The police charged both two people for both-sided violation.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim and voomvoomk@gmail.com