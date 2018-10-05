BTS Will Show World-Class Performance at '2018 AAA'

The BTS, who are raising the world sensation, decided to attend '2018 Asia Artist Awards', which will be held on upcoming November 28 (Wed) and will have a fancy stage at the global awards ceremony.

The K-POP artists and actors' combined awards ceremony, '2018 Asia Artist Awards' is the first domestic combined awards ceremony that world's hottest boy group BTS listed their names on the line-up list.

The BTS (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook) proved their global influence last month by having a speech at the United Nations as the first Korean singer.

The leader RM representatively made a speech at the UN headquarters in New York for 'Generation Unlimited', a global partnership by the UNICEF. Also, they consecutively appeared on US' popular talk shows, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', morning news program 'Good Morning America', and famous audition program 'America's Got Talent'.

Also, their repackage album LOVE YOURSELF 'Answer' sold 19,300,000 albums in 8 days after they released the album, took the first place of the Billboard's main album chart, 'Billboard 200' for twice, the first non-English album taking the first place of the 'Billboard 200' for twice in a year, taking the first place in 65 countries including U.S and regions' iTunes' 'Top Album' chart, the title track IDOL music video recorded one hundred million views in the shortest time ever in Korean singer group and keep recording various new records.

The 2018 AAA (Asia Artist Awards), a world-class festival will be held with super luxurious line-up including amazing K-pop star BTS, 20 singers, and 20 actors and predicts a hot sensation of the year-end awards ceremony.

The 2018 Asia Artist Awards will host by global entertainment media, STARNEWS, and Asia Artist Awards' organizing committee, and will be held at the global herb city, Incheon Namdong Gymnasium on November 28 (Wed).

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

