1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Will Show World-Class Performance at '2018 AAA'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

The BTS, who are raising the world sensation, decided to attend '2018 Asia Artist Awards', which will be held on upcoming November 28 (Wed) and will have a fancy stage at the global awards ceremony.

OMG I'm so excited to see them!!!

The K-POP artists and actors' combined awards ceremony, '2018 Asia Artist Awards' is the first domestic combined awards ceremony that world's hottest boy group BTS listed their names on the line-up list.

The BTS (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook) proved their global influence last month by having a speech at the United Nations as the first Korean singer.

Photo from YouTube screenshot

Photo from YouTube screenshot

The leader RM representatively made a speech at the UN headquarters in New York for 'Generation Unlimited', a global partnership by the UNICEF. Also, they consecutively appeared on US' popular talk shows, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', morning news program 'Good Morning America', and famous audition program 'America's Got Talent'.

Photo from Good Morning America Twitter

Photo from Good Morning America Twitter

Also, their repackage album LOVE YOURSELF 'Answer' sold 19,300,000 albums in 8 days after they released the album, took the first place of the Billboard's main album chart, 'Billboard 200' for twice, the first non-English album taking the first place of the 'Billboard 200' for twice in a year, taking the first place in 65 countries including U.S and regions' iTunes' 'Top Album' chart, the title track IDOL music video recorded one hundred million views in the shortest time ever in Korean singer group and keep recording various new records.

The 2018 AAA (Asia Artist Awards), a world-class festival will be held with super luxurious line-up including amazing K-pop star BTS, 20 singers, and 20 actors and predicts a hot sensation of the year-end awards ceremony.

The 2018 Asia Artist Awards will host by global entertainment media, STARNEWS, and Asia Artist Awards' organizing committee, and will be held at the global herb city, Incheon Namdong Gymnasium on November 28 (Wed).

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT