BTS Members are Continuously Getting Struck by Objects Thrown on Stage

Incidents are occurring in succession in the midst of BTS' LOVE YOURSELF world tour happening in Chicago at this moment.

Many got outraged and asked the agency to take an appropriate measure

Recently on numbers of online communities, uploaded video clips featured fans throwing all sorts of things to BTS members who are performing on stage.

Until now, there have been a doll, toy crown, a bundle of bills, and a folding fan thrown up on stage, and some of them have even struck members' face and body.

Many other fans got outraged at such incidents occurring, insisting that it could possibly lead to a more serious accident, and correspondingly increasing the risk of an injury as members on stage have restricted views by dimmed lightings in the venue. And they further requested agency's intervention in taking appropriate measure to protect the artists.

In the meantime, BTS' latest album LOVE YOURSELF: Answer released in August has entered Billboard 200 for five weeks in a row.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

