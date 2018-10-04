1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Members are Continuously Getting Struck by Objects Thrown on Stage

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @BTSinformations

Photo from Twitter @BTSinformations

Incidents are occurring in succession in the midst of BTS' LOVE YOURSELF world tour happening in Chicago at this moment.

Many got outraged and asked the agency to take an appropriate measure

Recently on numbers of online communities, uploaded video clips featured fans throwing all sorts of things to BTS members who are performing on stage.

Until now, there have been a doll, toy crown, a bundle of bills, and a folding fan thrown up on stage, and some of them have even struck members' face and body.

Many other fans got outraged at such incidents occurring, insisting that it could possibly lead to a more serious accident, and correspondingly increasing the risk of an injury as members on stage have restricted views by dimmed lightings in the venue. And they further requested agency's intervention in taking appropriate measure to protect the artists.

In the meantime, BTS' latest album LOVE YOURSELF: Answer released in August has entered Billboard 200 for five weeks in a row.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT