Ahead of Farewell, WANNA ONE Comes Back in the Middle of November

The group 'WANNA ONE' comes back with a new album in the middle of November.

This album might be their last album

WANNA ONE's management Swing Entertainment has announced that WANNA ONE is preparing a new album to be released on November 19.

According to the management, WANNA ONE's title song has already been selected and they will be released at least on November 19 or 20. The management said, "We are currently discussing the final work of the album".

'WANNA ONE' ends their promotion on December 31. In fact, this album will be their last album.

Management cautiously said, "We are discussing with each member's management, but nothing decided yet".

WANNA ONE is a project group formed via Mnet's entertainment program 'Produce 101 Season 2', which ended on June 16 last year.

The group WANNA ONE made their official debut on August 7, 2017, with a mini album '1X1=1 (TO BE ONE)'.

In the same year, they released repackage album, '1-1=0 (NOTHING WITHOUT YOU)' on November 13 and this year, they released mini-album '0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU)' on March 19 and special album '1÷χ=1 (UNDIVIDED)' on June 4.

