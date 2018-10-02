1 읽는 중

TAEYANG and DAESUNG in Military Said "SEUNGRI, Come Join Us. You Aren't a Man Yet"

Photo from Ilgan Sports

BigBang's Taeyang, Daesung, and rapper Beenzino met on the army broadcasting.

Seungri! They said you gotta be a real man!!

Recently, these three showed themselves in public after a long while. In the middle of serving the military, they've gathered together this time for the success of Ground Force Festival.

Daesung first introduced himself "I am a private first class Kang Dae Sung, the assistant at 27th division recruit training center (RTC) battalion." Taeyang went "I am a private first class Dong Young Bae serving in the 5th artillery brigade as an artillery." Beenzino made a military salute and said "I am a corporal Im Sung Bin serving as a vice artillery in the 6th division of the 19 regiment combat support company, mortar platoon.

And they disclosed what their role in the festival is. Taeyang took the role of a team leader, whereas Daesung and Beenzino act as the guides of the soldiers.

While touching on BigBang's flash mob happening on the 6th, Taeyang was asked: "Please say one word to Seungri filling up the gap of BigBang members". He answered "I was not able to watch all TV programs he has appeared, but I for sure know that he mentioned about us a lot. Come join us."

Daesung said "Enjoy the moment. You aren't a man yet. I hope you could turn into a real man after joining the army. Come to my unit 'Igija' when I'm still serving. I might be able to instruct you since I'm in the position of an assistant." Beenzino added "You would definitely learn a lot when you come in here. But you might not be able to see me because I am leaving the army soon."

All three of them mentioned that they've realized and learned a lot on the value and importance of family, friend, and all other people in surroundings. And they highly encouraged people to come by for the 2018 Ground Forces Festival.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

