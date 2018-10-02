1 읽는 중

BTS' Youngest Member JUNGKOOK's Bulging Biceps

중앙일보

입력

Photo from &#39;horizon_9597&#39; Twitter

BTS' youngest member JUNGKOOK who debuted in 2013 fascinated fans with perfect handsome face and freshness. In addition, his pretty eyes and lifted smiling lips fluttered many female fans' hearts.

OMG look his arms..He is freakin' hot..!!

The youngest member JUNGKOOK who used to fascinate fans with doll-like pretty face recently fluttered female fans' hearts with wild masculine beauty by showing his bulging biceps.

Photo from &#39;horizon_9597&#39; Twitter

Recently, in the various online communities, many photos of JUNGKOOK under the title of "JUNGKOOK's Bulging Muscles" were posted.

In the photos, JUNGKOOK and V are making a big heart to the fans.

Meanwhile, beside JUNGKOOK'S face, his big forearms that look like synthetic caught fans' attention.

JUNGKOOK's vivid muscle line and tendon improved sexiness.

The youngest member who used to look cute grew up as a manly man and shows off his bulging wild biceps.

Photos from BigHit Entertainment and YouTube &#39;ibighit&#39;

Photo from &#39;bluerose970901&#39; Twitter

The fans who saw these photos were already fascinated by JUNGKOOK's charm and reacted, "The youngest became oppa", "I wish I can hang on his forearm at least once", " I am going to do arm exercises!"

BTS will continue LOVE YOURSELF global tour concert at US Chicago on upcoming October 2 and 3.
Also, on October 6, they will go to New York Citi Field and have their solo concert at the US stadium as the first Korean singer.

From October 9, BTS will begin Europe tour, starting at London in UK, Amsterdam in Netherlands, Berlin in Germany, and France Paris.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

