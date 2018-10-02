1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

This Time, BTS Will Spread Throughout Europe

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

The group BTS extends their popularity beyond Asia and North America to Europe. As well as interest about the concert, the busy schedule was already scheduled with a casting request from the large talk show.

I can hardly wait to see them in Europe!!!

The BTS will appear on the U.K BBC's most popular show, 'The Graham Norton Show' on October 12(local time) and present IDOL stage which got into top 40 of U.K official chart's single chart as the first K-pop.

Hollywood actors, Whoopi Goldberg, Jamie Dornan, Rosamund Pike, and Grammy winner, singer Harry Connick Jr., who volunteered as ARMY will also join and share the various stories.

The Graham Norton Show is a late night talk show, that broadcasts every Friday and is a beloved entertainment program by world-famous celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Oasis, Tom Cruise, Benedict Cumberbatch, and David Beckham.

An Irish actor as well as a show host, Graham Norton has led guests' honest moments by making a concept for over the age of 18 such as racy questions.

The BTS' shooting date is still left, but the interests from local fans are already hot.

Photo from Ellen DeGeneres Twitter

Photo from Ellen DeGeneres Twitter

There are worries because this program has even more high-level questions than previous US NBC Ellen DeGeneres Show, that surprised members with an unexpected question, "Have you ever dated with your fan?".

On the other hand, some people are looking forward to seeing the BTS members' sincere moments.

It is curious to see whether the BTS can also show their charm in Europe that they've shown in US talk show and interview.

In Germany, BTS' speech at the UN General Assembly is continuously catching attention.

According to the Google news search analysis, BTS has surpassed the UN news topic search on September 25 for a day.

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

In the case of YouTube, the inflow of UNICEF was expanded by the BTS effect.

Member RM's speech video showed a matchless number of views on the UNICEF channel.

Also, a second content such as a reaction video of fans who tears in an RM speech and an interpretation video of a speech is being made.

The interests about BTS' music video is continuously growing.

According to the YouTube chart, BTS' music video recorded 1,310,000views in France during the past week and 1,280,000 views in Russia.

BTS will go to Europe on the upcoming October 6, after the US New York Stadium concert, which is the last performance in North America.

From October 9, they will meet European fans in London in U.K, Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Berlin in Germany, and Paris in France.

Also, BTS will perform at the O2 Arena in London, which is the difficult place to get a permission to perform.

More than 20,000 seats were sold out in just one minute after the ticket was opened and local officials were surprised about watching this moment.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT