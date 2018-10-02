BLACKPINK's ROSÉ Transforms into a Cute Puppy, Melting Fans' Hearts

BLACKPINK's Rosé captivated fans' hearts with an adorable and bubbly video of herself.

She's flawless even in this close-up video!

On October 1, Rosé uploaded a short video clip on her Instagram, along with a caption saying, "Go check out @kissme.kr. LOVE the mascara."

In the video, she applied a cute dog filter, making a lovable face while looking directly into the lens. Her flawless skin and radiant eyes stood out even more in this closeup self-cam.

Under the video fans are expressing their love for her, saying, "Baby puppy Chaeng, you're so cute❤", "She' so so so adorable! She loves using that one dog filter hahaha", "There's no way out once you fall for Rosé's charms!"

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com