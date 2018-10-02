WATCH: BTS' V Sheds Tears While Singing 'The Truth Untold' at Concert

BTS' V was spotted shedding tears during a performance.

This is so beautiful and heartbreaking at the same time

On September 29(local time), BTS held their LOVE YOURSELF tour concert in Prudential Center, located in Newark, New Jersey.

And when BTS' four vocal members, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, were singing their ballad song The Truth Untold on stage, V became overwhelmed with emotion, and teared up towards the end of the song.

The teardrop falling from his big shiny eyes, could clearly be seen through the stage's screen.

Videos and pictures that captured this moment went even more viral online, as a famous K-pop columnist Jeff Benjamin spotlighted this on his Twitter, saying, "V was noticeably emotional during the performance of 'The Truth Untold,' mouthing and singing along to nearly the whole song. Today it seemed like he let a tear go. I'm supporting you, V."

After his tweet, V's real name 'Taehyung' made it to Trending No.1 on Twitter in several countries including Singapore, Philippines, and Malaysia.

Fans who saw this are writing comments like, "Oh my god. This is breaking my heart. I can't stand watching him crying", "I hope he's okay. Whatever it is, you will get through!", "I always cry hearing this song too. We understand you, Tae."

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com