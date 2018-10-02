1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WATCH: BTS' V Sheds Tears While Singing 'The Truth Untold' at Concert

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

BTS' V was spotted shedding tears during a performance.

This is so beautiful and heartbreaking at the same time

On September 29(local time), BTS held their LOVE YOURSELF tour concert in Prudential Center, located in Newark, New Jersey.

And when BTS' four vocal members, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, were singing their ballad song The Truth Untold on stage, V became overwhelmed with emotion, and teared up towards the end of the song.

The teardrop falling from his big shiny eyes, could clearly be seen through the stage's screen.

Videos and pictures that captured this moment went even more viral online, as a famous K-pop columnist Jeff Benjamin spotlighted this on his Twitter, saying, "V was noticeably emotional during the performance of 'The Truth Untold,' mouthing and singing along to nearly the whole song. Today it seemed like he let a tear go. I'm supporting you, V."

After his tweet, V's real name 'Taehyung' made it to Trending No.1 on Twitter in several countries including Singapore, Philippines, and Malaysia.

Fans who saw this are writing comments like, "Oh my god. This is breaking my heart. I can't stand watching him crying", "I hope he's okay. Whatever it is, you will get through!", "I always cry hearing this song too. We understand you, Tae."

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT