GOT7 in Total Has Crowned Four Times With 'Lullaby' on Music Shows!

GOT7 on SBS' Inkigayo took first place with their most recent title song Lullaby.

Congrats to GOT7!!

Inkigayo on September 30 had three nominees contending for the first place: GOT7's Lullaby, SUNMI's Siren, and Roy Kim's The Hardest Part.

Up until now, GOT7 in total has crowned four times with Lullaby on Mnet's M Countdown, KBS' Music Bank, MBC's Show! Music Core, and SBS' Inkigayo.

On the 976th episode of Inkigayo, OH MY GIRL, NORAZO, Ben, IMFACT, WJSN, Jung Dong Ha, LOONA, Dreamcatcher, JIN LONGGUO, BLANC7, GWSN, and some more artists have made their appearance.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com