BTS is Ranked on the Top Spot in the Poll of '2018 Asia Artist Awards (AAA)' for 11 Consecutive Days

BTS is taking the No.1 ranking for 11 consecutive days in the poll of 2018 Asia Artist Awards (AAA).

Will they be the winner at the last?

While the group is nominated in the early voting of 2018 AAA Fan's Popularity Awards, they are retaining their top spot with about 2.79 million votes ever since the poll has opened on September 20. The poll is scheduled to run until October 12.

Following BTS, EXO is currently ranked second (2,564,671 votes) in the category of Kpop artist, then Wanna One (1,640,741 votes), iKON (1,148,877 votes) and GOT7 (1,130,644 votes). For the female group, BLACKPINK is ranked 6th with 897,891 votes followed by TWICE in the 9th place with 566,685 votes.

In the category of male actor, EXO's Sehun is standing first with 329,264 votes, followed by EXO's D.O (184,296 votes), ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo (145,083 votes) who starred in recently ended drama Gangnam Beauty.

For the female actress, Yoona is at the highest with 416,638 votes, followed by IU (347,642 votes), Yuri (341,794 votes) and Song Ji Hyo (71,444 votes).

Winners of 2018 AAA Fan's Popularity Awards are fully determined by the votes of fans. While D.O, Yoona and the whole group EXO have won in the poll of last year, the award ceremony of 2018 AAA will be held on November 28 at Incheon Namdong Gymnasium.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

