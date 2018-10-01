PHOTOS: ROSÉ, Full of Refreshing Beauty.... Fairy in the Seoul Forest

The BLACKPINK member ROSÉ boasted refreshing beauty.

She look gorgeous!!

On September 30, ROSÉ uploaded several photos and wrote "Stay" on her Instagram.

In the revealed photos, ROSÉ is wearing a straw hat and staring at the camera. She took various poses and attracted the attention.

Also, ROSÉ aroused admiration with her clear face features even in the light makeup.

ROSÉ, who debuted with digital single album SQUARE ONE in 2016 has been actively continuing promotion.

