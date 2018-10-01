'Honor Student' BTS JIN, Who Steadily Had School Life Even In The Tight Schedule

Why are you so perfect?

There is an idol who steadily spent college life while promoting as a singer.

It is JIN, the member of BTS who graduated Konkuk University department of film and animation last year.

Recently, several photos title under "BTS JIN's nice and warm college life" have been uploaded on the various online communities.

In the revealed photo, JIN was talking with a professor about the class.

Wearing the Converse and backpack, he was not different from those of other students.

Even when other students saw him and spoke or photographed, JIN always made a bright smile.

In the school, JIN was KIM Sukjin, not a world star BTS' JIN.

Like this, JIN was known to go school diligently even in a busy schedule.

Even in the tight schedule, JIN took classes diligently so he could smoothly graduate in February 2017.

Also, at the commencement, BTS members came and celebrated JIN's graduation.

At that time, JIN expressed his gratitude to the fans by uploading a photo and said "I'm so happy to do everything together. Thank you ARMY"

