WATCH: "Style on Point!" Fans Are Raving about This Fashion of IU!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Singer IU's light blue fashion on stage is gathering huge attention on the Internet!

Watch this legendary stage!!

On September 30, IU performed for '2018 Holgabun Market', held at the 88 Grass Garden, Olympic Park, Seoul. She passionately sang four of her hit songs, including 'Friday', 'You & I', 'Good Day', and 'Meaning of You'.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

On this day, IU wore a cozy-looking sky blue sweater on the top and a light gray pleated mini-skirt on the bottom. With the weather being that of a sunny fall day and the background being colored in bright sky blue, her soft outfit and stunning visual seemed to stand out even more.

Under the YouTube video that filmed her stage, fans and netizens are raving about IU's pretty style, unchanging beauty, and singing skills.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Numerous comments are mentioning the sky blue knit, saying, "Does anyone know where I can get that sweater? Please?", "IU always looks so good in a knitwear", "She's all the more angelic with light blue color!"

Other most liked comments include, "Unnie, why are you still at 19? People will believe if you said you're in high school", "You can see it's live since her voice trembles sometimes, but she's really good! It's amazing how powerful her voice is even though she's small."

Watch this legendary stage from below!

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

