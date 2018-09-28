KIM TAE HEE Says "Even When I Might Have to Give Up My Beauty, I Would Rather Choose To be Natural and Comfortable"

1 읽는 중

Photo from Elle

Photo from Elle

Fashion magazine 'Elle' on September 27 released photoshoot of actress Kim Tae Hee who is on their October cover.

How can this be the face of someone who gave up her beauty?

While discussing the magazine concept, Kim Tae Hee mentioned that she desires to show who she really is. And as she wished, a plain, cozy portrait was an outgrowth of the photoshoot. Without any exaggerated pose or composed setups, she was spotted in a white t-shirt and jeans, pastel-toned knit, and simple, modern dresses.

Photo from Elle

Photo from Elle

Photo from Elle

Photo from Elle

In an interview, Kim Tae Hee mentioned "It's been a while since I got to reveal myself to my fans. I wanted to share something natural in me, something similar to who I am in real life. Normally I tend to roam around with bare face dressed in simple t-shirts and jeans. Nowadays, I feel like I want to escape from a title of 'beautiful actress' but to get closer to a 'humane actress'. Aging is a very natural process of life and no one can ever stop it. Even when I might have to give up my beauty, I would rather choose to be natural and comfortable whether or not I'm working."

Photo from Elle

Photo from Elle

In conclusion, to a question asking about her comeback, she answered "I'm longing for a script that flatters my heart. I wish to meet a perfect, fateful script like a destiny."

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

