사회

EXO's KAI Even Pulls Off Women's Product from Gucci

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Gucci, Online Community

Photo from Gucci, Online Community

Living up to the nickname 'Human Gucci', EXO's Kai wonderfully pulled off a women's product from Gucci.

Out to take over JENNIE's 'Human Gucci' title?

On September 24, Kai left for Paris in order to attend the Gucci 2019 S/S Collection fashion show. For that day's airport fashion, he wore Gucci's deep purple knit, leather pants and matched the brand's women's chain shoulder bag.

Photo from Gucci

Photo from Gucci

Photo from Gucci

Photo from Gucci

Netizens who saw his pictures commented in awe, saying, "A man carrying a handbag looks so stylish and naturally beautiful", "I thought that was a men's bag at first. He really dressed up stylishly."

Getting invited to Gucci's Cruise show held in May and to many other ceremonial events of the brand, Kai became one of the idols that's called the 'Human Gucci'. Among K-pop idols, BLACKPINK's Jennie is also widely known as 'Human Gucci' for always looking flawless in Gucci products.

Below are more pictures of Kai in Gucci 2019 S/S Collection!

Photo from Gucci

Photo from Gucci

Photo from Gucci

Photo from Gucci

Photo from Gucci

Photo from Gucci

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

