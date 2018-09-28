Here's What You Would See When You Meet BLACKPINK JENNIE's in Person

BLACKPINK's JENNIE showed off her slim figure.

JENNIE is sooooo GORGEOUS!

On September 23, JENNIE revealed the moment her taking a photo shot.

Her slender body line is very impressive.

JENNIE revealed her straight and lean arms and legs. She showed off her nice cool body line.

The atmosphere was stunning.

JENNIE calmly radiated model aura and boasted strong charm with subtle charisma.

BLACKPINK will have the concert, 'BLACKPINK 2018 Tour in Your Aria' at Seoul Olympic Park from upcoming November 10th to 11th.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com