BLACKPINK LISA Impresses Fans With Her Incredible Strength on 'Real Men 300'

Photo from Navertv

BLACKPINK Lisa boasted off an exceptional strength.

Where does her power come from?!!

The first episode of MBC's Real Men 300 was aired on September 21. On this day, Lisa together with other female members carried out a physical fitness test. While everyone expected Lisa to be inferior by her slender appearance and body, she was crowned to be a master of the push-ups.

She did 20 push-ups in less than a minute yet she seemed much relaxed.

Netizens who've watched the scene got amazed by her unexpected strength and enthusiastically responded: "How can 20 push-ups even possible from that slender arms?" "Lisa aces both in appearance and in strength!"

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

