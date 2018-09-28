1 읽는 중

사회

IRENE Broke the Lens at the Final Match of Idol Star Athletics Championships Women's Archery

중앙일보

입력

Photo from MBC Idol Star Athletics Championships screenshot

Photo from MBC Idol Star Athletics Championships screenshot

You the real MVP!!

RED VELVET's IRENE made Perfect Gold at the final match of Idol Star Athletics Championships.

Photo from MBC Idol Star Athletics Championships screenshot

Photo from MBC Idol Star Athletics Championships screenshot

At the MBC-TV Chuseok Special 2018 Idol Star Athletics Championships broadcasted on September 26, RED VELVET and GUGUDAN met at the final match of women's archery.

At that time, MC Jun Hyunmoo promised, "If anyone makes the Perfect Gold, I will buy chicken for everyone".

Perfect Gold is to hit the center of the target in Archery. Which means to hit the middle lens.

Photo from MBC Idol Star Athletics Championships screenshot

Photo from MBC Idol Star Athletics Championships screenshot

IRENE made Perfect Gold in the round 7. She hit the center and broke the lens.

Photo from MBC Idol Star Athletics Championships screenshot

Photo from MBC Idol Star Athletics Championships screenshot

IRENE and other members, participated Idol Star Athletics Championships cheered. It was because MC Jun Hyunmoo was in the situation to buy chicken for everyone.

Photo from MBC Idol Star Athletics Championships screenshot

Photo from MBC Idol Star Athletics Championships screenshot

IREN's Perfect Gold, will you watch together?

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

