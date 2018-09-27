BLACKPINK's ROSÉ Proves She Was Born Cute with Her Childhood Picture!

BLACKPINK's main vocal, Rosé's childhood picture has been unveiled.

Baby Chaeng is sooo cute! Just look at her adorable cheeks and tiny hands!

On September 24, Rosé uploaded a photo of her as a child with captions saying, "happy chuseok everyone". Chuseok is a Korean Thanksgiving day, celebrated on August 15th in the lunar calendar.

The released photo was 'cuteness' itself. Baby Rosé is calmly sitting down, covered cozily under colorful bedclothes. Her fluffy bangs, bobbed hairstyle, and big sparking eyes captivated fans hearts.

People who saw this showed various responses such as, "Oh my god, she's the cutest baby!", "Wow, she was cute from the moment she was born", "Baby chaeng is sooo cute! Her eyes, nose, lips, face shape, and even the adorable chubby cheeks are the same as now."

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

