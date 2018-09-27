1 읽는 중

EXO Members Spotted as a Whole in Celebration of CHEN's 26th Birthday!

Photo from Instagram @oohsehun

EXO members gathered up to celebrate Chen's 26th birthday on September 21.

And Baekhyun said...!

Sehun on his Instagram disclosed a photo with a caption "Kim JJong Ddae happy birthday" where all Korean members got together at a restaurant-like place.

Fans who've seen them as a whole couldn't conceal their joy, and Sehun's photo quickly spread through online to an extent that it received hearts from over 2.2 million Instagram users.

And the comments below overflowed with fans' aspirations where they wished "Please come back soon", "We miss you".

While it's been reportedly said on September 12 that EXO recently completed filming their latest music video, their definite comeback schedule is still unknown.

Baekhyun who newly opened a Twitter account for his fans in August tweeted "You guys must be tired from waiting", "Please be patient" and the day after Chen's birthday on Saturday 22nd, he tweeted "I want a come backkkk!!! I need a comeback right at this moment!!"

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

