The group BTS appeared on U.S ABC broadcast's current affairs program Good Morning America·GMA and occupied the whole New York City.

The biggest boy band in the world!

Since before the BTS members appear, whole Time Square in Manhattan was full of the fans wearing purple clothes which color symbolizes the BTS.

The fans waved a hand sign with the word '#BTSonGMA' and sang BTS' Magic Shop.

BTS presented their new song IDOL stage at 8:30 am on Good Morning America which was broadcasted on September 26(local time).

As the MC Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan introduced BTS, 'The biggest Boy band in the world', fans sitting on the seats raised thunderous shouts.

First of all, about an ask of an impression that IDOL recorded more than a hundred million views, leader RM answered in fluent English, "We just practiced hard and did our best to make the music. It's all because of ARMYs here"

About the album LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER that contains IDOL, he explained, "I wanted to tell the young generation that true love first begins with loving myself".

Then MC praised, "You guys just spread the love. Not only the positive message but also you guys' choreography and fashion are great"

He also talked about an impression of speech that he made at the UN General Assembly.

On September 24, during the UNICEF Youth Agenda 'Generation unlimited' event which was held at the United Nations Headquarters, BTS made a remark, "Speak yourself" to the young generation.

RM said, "I think I did it okay" he laughed and said, "I was holding the paper and my hands were shaking like a thousand times for a second. It was a nervous thing but it was like the best moment in my life".

About the upcoming forty-thousand seat scale of City Field concert at the homestand of New York Mets on October 6, Jungkook said,

I'm happy".

Previously, BTS members also appeared on the NBC popular talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 25.

The MC Jimmy Fallon introduced that BTS' New York City Field concert ticket was sold out in 10 minutes and asked their next goal.

Then, SUGA responded, "Go to GRAMMYs" and received fans' cheer. After Jimmy Fallon heard SUGA's answer, he shouted "GRAMMY!" and RM said, "It's a dream".

Before the talk, the members taught Jimmy Fallon the core choreography of IDOL, danced together and produced a pleasant atmosphere. Also, they played a dancing challenge that follows the dance of the game character Fortnite.

Finally, when the BTS showed IDOL live, the audience followed the song with a hot shout. The production crew also revealed BTS' other song I'm Fine live stage that was not shown on the other shows, on the YouTube Channel.

The broadcasters' favorable attitude attracted attention.

MC of Good Morning America Robin Roberts mentioned, "We're so honored that the biggest boy band on the planet is making their US morning television debut here at GMA! Their wonderful & devoted fans... the A appreciate their music & message and they've been camped outside our studios all night. A special morning" on her Twitter.

Also, Jimmy Fallon was very friendly to the members who appeared in the studio by hugging and high-fives. Before the broadcasting, he uploaded a photo with BTS and said, "We have an awesome dance challenge planed that I can't wait for you to see! They are so talented!" and raised fans' expectations.

NBC's producer Mike DiCenzo also mentioned on his Twitter, "I can honestly say that BTS fans are the loudest fans on earth" and "BTS is on our show tonight, and in 10 years I've never heard anything like this in our studio. And just to clarify, I mean this as a compliment. Y'all absolutely shook our studio. And they blew the roof off of it".

