BLACKPINK Members Radiate Flawless Visuals in Their Latest Japanese Contact Lens Photoshoot

BLACKPINK's recently released contact lens photoshoot is the talk of the town.

Lately, Japanese contact lens brand CRUUM released a photoshoot in collaboration with BLACKPINK, and members in the photoshoot are having an uncompromising match of beauty.

First of all, Jennie was spotted wearing a brown circle lens. Together with her sharp features, a rare colored lens showed off her barbie doll-like appearance. Jisoo in the photos tied up her straight hair and her limpid eyes maximized the pure and innocent atmosphere she possesses.

The same goes for Rosé. Brown colored lens and peachy lips made her visual even more prominent. Lisa, on the other hand, wore a khaki toned lens and radiated a dreamlike atmosphere.

The group on the upcoming November 10 and 11 will hold 2018 TOUR [IN YOUR AREA] SEOUL X BC CARD at Olympic Park Gymnastics Stadium in Seoul.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

