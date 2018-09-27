1 읽는 중

사회

BTS' JUNGKOOK Spotted Wearing the Custom Watch from the President

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @bts_bighit, News1

BTS' Jungkook showed his affection towards the so-called 'Innie Watch', the most well-known custom goods of the South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

He kept on pulling down the watch so that it could be seen better. How cute!

Photo from ABC Screenshot

On September 26, BTS appeared on the American talk show, ABC Good Morning America. On this program, they performed their song IDOL and talked about their experience of attending the United Nations General Assembly.

While all seven members received huge cheer and applaud as soon as they appeared, the watch on Jungkook's left wrist particularly grabbed people's attention. The big round-shaped watch with the cream beige colored strap was no other than the 'Innie Watch' that Jungkook received as a present two days ago.

Photo from ABC Screenshot

Photo from News1

On September 24, BTS attended the launch event of UN's new global partnership 'Generation Unlimited', and there, they met Kim Jung-sook, the current First Lady of South Korea. In recognition of their accomplishments, the First Lady gifted BTS members with the custom watch, which has the president's name engraved on the front. (The watch was nicknamed as 'Innie Watch', taking the last syllable of the president's name)

Photo from Blue House

Jungkook, who instantly put on the watch for a broadcast, could not hide how much he cherishes the watch; he continuously touched it all through the show!

After the broadcast was aired, netizens wrote comments like, "I could clearly see that Jungkook is very fond of the watch", "Aww, it's so cute that he put on the watch on a broadcast as soon as he got it as a gift."

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

