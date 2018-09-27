1 읽는 중

A Man Who Came Out Immediately After BTS' Speech And Asked For a Photo

Photo from WP YouTube screenshot

On September 24(local time) at the Headquarters of the United Nations which is located in New York, world-famous K-Pop group BTS stood up on the stage during the UN General Assembly as an icon of the young generation.

You must be surprised when you discover who he is

World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim introduced, "The BTS who do the best role and represent the young generation are here". Then, seven BTS members stood in front of the conference hall.

RM who got the microphone delivered speech in English on behalf of the group.

"I'm Kim Namjoon. I have many faults, and I have many more fears. But I'm gonna embrace myself as hard as I can. And I'm starting to love myself, gradually, just little by little. I would like to ask all of you. What is your name. What excites you and makes your heart beat. Tell me your story. Speak yourself."

Photo from WP YouTube Screenshot

Right after about seven-minute of RM's speech, President Kim who was sitting behind BTS stood up.

Photo from WP YouTube screenshot

Then, President Kim put his hand on V's shoulder and asked for a photo. President Kim who put a hand on V's shoulder took photos several times. After photo shooting, he shook hands with seven BTS members individually.

Photo from Yonhap News

President Kim who was born in Seoul immigrated with his family to the Iowa, U.S. at the age of five. After he graduated from Brown University, he got the M.D and a Ph.D. in anthropology at Harvard University. After graduation, he became a professor at Harvard Medical School.

Photo from WP YouTube screenshot

Also, Jim Young Kim is an expert of heal care who joined the WHO as an adviser to the director-general and named the 17th President of Dartmouth College, as the first Korean-American in 2009

In 2012, he became the President of the World Bank as the first Asian-American. After the World Bank was established in 1945, the presidents were all Americans. But in 2016, President Kim was unanimously elected as the consecutive President of the World Bank and still remaining his term until 2022.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

