BLACKPINK's JENNIE to Join YOO JAE-SEOK's New Reality Show

Photo from Ilgan Sports

BLACKPINK's Jennie is joining Yoo Jae-Seok's new reality show!

Jennie on a reality show!!! I can't be more excited than this!

On September 21, an insider in the variety show industry conveyed, "Jennie is taking part in SBS' new pilot program entitled,Really, which is to be aired in six episodes from November."

Jennie became the most sought-after cast since she recently demonstrated her entertaining talents on Running Man. Expectations are high on Jennie's new aspect that will be revealed through a reality show.

Really is a pilot program, but it has been scheduled to air six episodes. The main concept of the show is that there are eight celebrities trying to establish a utopia at an abandoned land.

It will be an unprecedented kind of reality show which shows the fierce survival capacity and amazing creativity of the celebrities, as those who have totally different occupations, age, life styles, and tastes, will form a group sharing one destiny, arranging food, clothing, and shelter for themselves.

Observing people pioneer a new world and break away from the reality, the show is anticipated to provide catharsis to the viewers.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

