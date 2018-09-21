BTS Chose to Give Up Their Thanksgiving Holidays to Enhance National Prestige

BTS is spending their holidays profitable than anybody else.

Look at those hectic schedules! Cheer up BTS!!

They received a Chuseok vacation (Korean Thanksgiving Day) last year, but for this year they chose to give up their holidays to enhance national prestige. The group also has given up their holidays in August during the promotion of LOVE YOURSELF: Answer for unexpected domestic activities.

Currently, BTS is holding a concert tour in North America, going between the US, and Canada. Including the concert, BTS is jammed with a hectic schedule such as guesting in international events and domestically renowned talk shows.

The group on September 20, 22, and 23 will hold LOVE YOURSELF tour at Hamilton First Ontario Center in Canada, meeting about 30,000 fans. As this is the sole concert happening in Canada, the internet server has been hit by traffics of fans aiming to purchase the concert ticket, and ARMYs began to bustle in front of the venue starting from the day before. And this was released by the press' footage of fans gathering up at the site with a tent, mat, and a patio chair.

Fans who've succeeded in ticket purchase lined up in the goods line, while the others lined up in the other line for an offline ticket purchase opportunity. Hamilton police officers at the site made a request for public order "We've discussed the safety plan providing against a huge crowd. We reminded fans not to obstruct pedestrians on the sidewalk or vehicles on the road."

Once they are done with the concert in Canada, BTS flies off to attend UNICEF's new Youth Agenda Generation Unlimited at United Nations Headquarters in New York on September 24. According to the website of UN organization, Generation Unlimited is a program which is “dedicated to increasing opportunities and investments for children and young people aged 10 to 24” which will “expand support for young people as they transition from adolescence to adulthood."

As it's been reported that the event was achieved interlocking with the opening of the 73rd UN General Assembly, BTS is set to present a three-minute speech at the venue where high-profile diplomats and heads of state including UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres, Executive Director of UNICEF Henrietta Fore, and South Korea's first lady Kim Jung Sook are expected to be in attendance.

Currently, BTS is running an anti-violence campaign LOVE MYSELF collaborated with UNICEF since last November where the forces are joined to protect young people from fear of violence.

The collection has raised 11 million dollars within last 6 months, and the fund-raising is still in progress. Since BTS is to become the first K-pop act to speak at the UN regarding the campaign of good will, leaders of the states are likely to listen attentively to their speech.

Then, the group on September 25 and 26 are to introduce 'BTS Pop' in the US. Till now, they've appeared on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but they recently confirmed guesting on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on the 25th.

Jimmy Fallon show is an America's most famous, and longest running late-night talk show with audiences with varying races and age groups. BTS also is appearing on the live show ABC's Good Morning America which is a morning television show featuring news, interviews, weather forecasts, and special interest stories. They are having the live broadcast in the New York Timesquare.

Upon the group's boundless achievements and appearances on historical events, fans expectations are starting to grow. Not too long ago, BTS became one of the most searched subjects on Google on the day they've appeared on NBC's America Got Talent 13.

BTS' record-setting is still progressive. DNA music video on September 20 has exceeded half a billion hits on Youtube, and this has let the group become the first, and fastest Kpop act to set such record.

And now, the eyes of the cosmopolitans are on BTS to see how far their global power reaches and spreads.

