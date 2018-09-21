2018 ISAC Coming Up! Wanna One·Seventeen·TWICE·Red Velvet·GFriend & More to Appear

1 읽는 중

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC


MBC's 2018 Idol Star Athletics Championships is returning with a star-studded lineup!

Can't wait to find out who the new 'athletic idols' are!

At the shooting of this program that took place in August, not only top idols that represent Korea were there, but rookie idols also participated and heated up the site.

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

For bowling, which is a newly rising popular event, members from Super Junior, Yang Se-hyeong, VIXX, Seventeen, Wanna One, Nine Muses, Apink, Red Velvet, and GFriend took part, and for the brand new event, foot volleyball, Kim Dong-jun, VIXX's Leo, Seventeen's Jeonghan, Astro's Cha Eunwoo, NCT's Lucas, The Boyz's Hyun Jae, Stray Kids' Bang Chan participated.

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

For archery, two top girl groups, TWICE and Red Velvet, battled against each other once again. Attentions are gathering on whether Red Velvet, who lost last time, would have won in the return match. Moreover, 'Visual Fight' is expected during archery, as groups such as GFriend, Gugudan, Astro, ONF, Golden Child, and The Boyz also participated.

Ace members from girl groups who seek to be the 'Next Cheng Xiao', competed in rhythmic gymnastics, which is a steadily beloved event. Fantastic stages will be performed by CLC's Seungyeon, April's Naeun, MOMOLAND's Daisy, WJSN' Yeoreum, PRISTIN's Nayoung, ELRIS' Yookyung, and (G)I-DLE's Yuqi.

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

In the track and field events, diverse rookie idols participated, aiming to be the new athletic idol.

MBC Chuseok specials 2018 Idol Star Athletics Championships will be aired at 6 pm on September 25-26.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

