1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

SUGA Praised JIN's Affectionate Personality by Saying "I'm Really Bad at Playing Games, But He Never Gets Mad"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

Flawless visual and attentive personality. These are the words modifying Jin.

Is it possible not to get mad when you're playing game??!

Lately, in various online communities, people started to compliment Jin's affectionate personality.

While filming NTV's WE LOVE BTS back in July, members were asked to confess the greatest strength of the member sitting next to one and Suga had to mention one of Jin's strong points.

Photo from NTV

Photo from NTV

Photo from NTV

Photo from NTV

Suga who sat next to Jin broke the silence by saying "I like the way he looks." Jin said in a bored tone "It's the same answer for the past 5 years".

Suga opened his mouth again and said "I like him when he plays game. You must probably understand when you play game with him. I'm really bad at it but Jin never gets angry." And Jin generously replied "I never get mad. Someone might be bad at it (game)".

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

Soon after RM heard Jin talking about it, he complemented Jin's patience and good nature once again "It (game) cannot be done without getting angry." V also highly praised Jin and said: "Jin really is a goodhearted man".

Game players must understand that it is no easy matter for one to not get mad when playing game.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT