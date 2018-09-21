SUGA Praised JIN's Affectionate Personality by Saying "I'm Really Bad at Playing Games, But He Never Gets Mad"

Flawless visual and attentive personality. These are the words modifying Jin.

Is it possible not to get mad when you're playing game??!

Lately, in various online communities, people started to compliment Jin's affectionate personality.

While filming NTV's WE LOVE BTS back in July, members were asked to confess the greatest strength of the member sitting next to one and Suga had to mention one of Jin's strong points.

Suga who sat next to Jin broke the silence by saying "I like the way he looks." Jin said in a bored tone "It's the same answer for the past 5 years".

Suga opened his mouth again and said "I like him when he plays game. You must probably understand when you play game with him. I'm really bad at it but Jin never gets angry." And Jin generously replied "I never get mad. Someone might be bad at it (game)".

Soon after RM heard Jin talking about it, he complemented Jin's patience and good nature once again "It (game) cannot be done without getting angry." V also highly praised Jin and said: "Jin really is a goodhearted man".

Game players must understand that it is no easy matter for one to not get mad when playing game.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

