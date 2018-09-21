1 읽는 중

EXO's SEHUN Surprises Fans with His Enlarged Puppy

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

An update on EXO Sehun's dog, Vivi, put everyone in awe. Fans could not help but get surprised at Vivi's changed appearance!

Fans are saying, "He should now be called Vivi-BIG!" lol

On September 19, Sehun appeared on an online live broadcast, along with fellow EXO members, Chen and Baekhyun. On this day, Sehun said that he brought his dog Vivi with him. EXO's fans already love Vivi a lot, as he had made appearances on past broadcast with Sehun.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

In the past, Vivi showed off a doll-like beauty. Being tiny and cute, he was the size that fit right in Sehun's arms.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

However, on the day of the live broadcast, Vivi appeared in a size that was bigger by a several times than before. Even compared to a human child, it seemed like Vivi could win in terms of size!

Yet, Vivi's adorable face was still there. His innocent eyes staring into the camera, proved that he was no doubt the same puppy.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Plus, the way he was quietly sitting on Sehun's lap was also the same. Baekhyun and Chen could not look away from the rapidly-grown Vivi.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Fans' reactions were all the more explosive. They called Sehun a 'criminal who enlarged his puppy'(an inside joke among Koreans, used to call pet owners who made their pets bigger), and also teased around commenting, 'Vivi is Vivi-BIG now',

Vivi's growth can definitely be attributed to Sehun. It surely looks like he has profound affection for Vivi!

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

