BLOCK B's Agency Instantly Denied the Rumor About ZICO Withdrawing From the Team

Photo from News1 (left), Photo from Seven seasons (right)

As Block B ZICO's withdrawing rumor has been brought up, the agency stepped in to put the fire out.

"Members are considering the matter from various angles including a recharter"

On September 18, one of the press released a report that ZICO is preparing himself to stand on his own and that he won't continue promoting as a Block B member.

While the Fair Trade Commission in 2009 created a standard form of contract encouraging the exclusive contract period to be 7 years, a majority of celebrities contract period had been set as 7 years. For Block B who debuted in 2011, upcoming November marks their 7th debut anniversary.

Seven Seasons, the agency of Block B upon such rumor came up with a press release and instantly refuted the doubt. They announced "There's nothing settled on ZICO withdrawing from the team, and Block B members are considering the matter from various angles including a recharter. We will state our position as soon as things get arranged."

Until now, the group has received multiple questions regarding the matter of maintaining the group or not, but they never gave back definite answers.

In November last year at Block B's 6th mini album MONTAGE release press conference site, Jaehyo saved his breath by saying "We never really talked about the matter as our members never had any discord" and U-Kwon said "We are trying to do our best at this moment because there's no time like the present."

On the other hand, ZICO recently has visited North Korea together with numbers of other celebrities as one of the special entourage of president Moon Jae In for the third inter-Korean summit.

Photo from online community

Photo from JTBC

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

