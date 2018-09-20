1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Performed 'IDOL' on This Show and Now, Everyone's Overly Obsessed!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

After BTS has shortly guested on America's Got Talent and performed IDOL, the program's official Twitter account has been dominated by BTS posts.

Look how clingy they are!!!

Although BTS only appeared on the show for 4 minutes and it happened over a week ago, the account still is updating photos and gifs of BTS boys.

And it eventually let ARMYs to acknowledge that they are a bit too obsessive.

Why don't we go take a look at the posts on AGT's official Twitter account to see how cute and enthusiastic they were for the past week!:

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @AGT

Photo from Twitter @FallonTonight

Photo from Twitter @FallonTonight

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT