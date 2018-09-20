1 읽는 중

ZICO's Reaction After the First Eating of Okryu-gwan Pyongyang Naengmyeon

중앙일보

입력

Photo from SBS News screenshot

Rapper ZICO who visited North Korea as a special entourage for the 2018 South-North summit Pyongyang conveyed his impression after having Pyongyang naengmyeon.

I wish I can try Okryu-gwan Pyongyang Naengmyeon....!!

Photo from SBS News screenshot

On September 19, special entourages including President Moon Jae-in, First Lady of South Korea Kim Jng-sook , the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un and First Lady of North Korea Ri Sol-ju enjoyed luncheon at the Okryu-gwan in Pyongyang.

At that time, ZICO said that he usually eats Pyongyang naengmyeon frequently.

When he got asked how it tastes, he said, "I thought it might taste exactly how I thought and expected, which is the maximum of the maximum taste of Pyongyang naengmyeon what I used to eat. However, it was completely different".

Also, "The texture of the noodles is also different but the most difference was we usually accompanied naengmyeon with vinegar and mustard, but Pyongyang naengmyeon adds vinegar, mustard and the special sauce which makes naengmyeon redder" and "It is a bit spicy and different. It tastes amazing".

Also, "I thought Pyongyang naengmyeon might be watery, but it wasn't. The taste definitely felt, but it was not sharp pungent. It was a very balanced taste" and "I am very full but I should eat more".

By Gothes and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

