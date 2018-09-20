1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTOS: SONG KANG is 100% in Sync with a Male Leading Role of 'Love Alarm'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

A popular webtoon Love Alarm will be dramatized as TV drama.

Did he just come out of the drawing?

On September 17, one of the press reported that actress Kim So Hyun, actor Jung Ka Ram, and Song Kang had been cast as the leading roles of a drama.

A currently serializing webtoon Love Alarm revolves around an unknown developer who released an app that will tell the user if someone within 10 meters has romantic feelings for them, also being sarcastic on the society's disruption by the rapid development of new technology.

Actress Kim So Hyun confirmed starring as Kim Jojo, Jung Ga Ram as Lee Hee Young, and Song Gang as Hwang Sun Oh. Song Gang is a promising male actor. He has starred in Mnet's The Liar and His Lover, and MBC's Man in the Kitchen, and currently is the MC of SBS' Inkigayo.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Sun Oh was born with nothing lacking but hankers after love as he was raised under inattentive mom and dad. Although he seems tempered and cold-hearted, he actually is a soft-hearted man.

Song Kang and Sun Oh are 100% in sync as they both have big, wide eyes, sharp nose, and height of 186cm. He also looks ethereal in the real life with pale white skin tone, small head, and broad shoulders.

While Love Alarm is set to air on tvN and Netflix in 2019, here are some more photos of Song Kang:

Photo from Instagram @songkang_b

Photo from Instagram @songkang_b

Photo from Instagram @songkang_b

Photo from Instagram @songkang_b

Photo from Instagram @songkang_b

Photo from Instagram @songkang_b

Photo from Instagram @songkang_b

Photo from Instagram @songkang_b

Photo from Instagram @songkang_b

Photo from Instagram @songkang_b

Photo from Instagram @songkang_b

Photo from Instagram @songkang_b

Photo from Instagram @songkang_b

Photo from Instagram @songkang_b

Photo from Instagram @songkang_b

Photo from Instagram @songkang_b

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT