PHOTOS: SONG KANG is 100% in Sync with a Male Leading Role of 'Love Alarm'

A popular webtoon Love Alarm will be dramatized as TV drama.

Did he just come out of the drawing?

On September 17, one of the press reported that actress Kim So Hyun, actor Jung Ka Ram, and Song Kang had been cast as the leading roles of a drama.

A currently serializing webtoon Love Alarm revolves around an unknown developer who released an app that will tell the user if someone within 10 meters has romantic feelings for them, also being sarcastic on the society's disruption by the rapid development of new technology.

Actress Kim So Hyun confirmed starring as Kim Jojo, Jung Ga Ram as Lee Hee Young, and Song Gang as Hwang Sun Oh. Song Gang is a promising male actor. He has starred in Mnet's The Liar and His Lover, and MBC's Man in the Kitchen, and currently is the MC of SBS' Inkigayo.

Sun Oh was born with nothing lacking but hankers after love as he was raised under inattentive mom and dad. Although he seems tempered and cold-hearted, he actually is a soft-hearted man.

Song Kang and Sun Oh are 100% in sync as they both have big, wide eyes, sharp nose, and height of 186cm. He also looks ethereal in the real life with pale white skin tone, small head, and broad shoulders.

While Love Alarm is set to air on tvN and Netflix in 2019, here are some more photos of Song Kang:

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

