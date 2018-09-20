1 읽는 중

JEON SOMI Completed Her Last Schedule in Berlin as an Artist of JYP Entertainment

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Jeon Somi has left JYP Entertainment.

We are looking forward to your debut Somi♡

On September 15, Music Bank's 13th world tour has been held in Berlin and thousands of messages of support flooded to Somi who recently was spotted at the site.

While this was Somi's last official schedule as an artist of JYP Entertainment, she on this day hosted the show together with male MC Park Bo Gum.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Somi also had a stage of her very own and performed a medley of I.O.I member Chung Ha's Roller Coaster and Sunmi's Gashina, receiving a warm welcome back to the stage by the fans. She went on the stage with a pure white-colored blouse, black jeweled belt, and long boots.

She perfectly made those two songs hers, with her distinctive voice and impressive dance moves. While performing Gashina, she got the crowd to go wild with a charismatic look. Seeing her on stage, a number of netizens responded "She will definitely succeed if she makes a debut solo", "She should debut. The time has come".

Upon completing the last schedule as an artist of JYP Entertainment, Somi from now on is planning to promote herself independently with the help of her father, Matthew Douma.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

