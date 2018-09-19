Kriesha Chu Will Appear on 'Coke Studio Philippines Season 2'

1 읽는 중

Photo from Uban Works ENT

Photo from Uban Works ENT

A singer Kriesha Chu will show up in Filipino broadcast.

I'm so excited!!!!!!!

On September 16, Kriesha Chu's agency Urban Works ENT announced that she will appear on Filipino broadcast Coke studio Philippines Season 2.

A Filipino-American Kriesha Chu, who has Filipino parents, was born in Cebu and grown up in America.

As a K-pop representative, Kriesha Chu will participate in Coca-Cola Philippines Season 2.

Photo from Urban Works

Photo from Urban Works

Filipino broadcast Coke Studio is a program that shows Filipino music via collaboration with various Filipino artists.

The program has settled down as a successful program which exceeds more than ten-million YouTube views.

14 artists from all over the world will do it together

Season 2 which was produced with this successful record, will introduce Filipino music in various genres with 14 artists from all over the world under the theme of "Homecoming"

Photo from Urban Works

Photo from Urban Works

The second season theme, Homecoming, is about not only geographic homecoming, but also the return of friends and reunions for memories.

It is expected that Kriesha Chu, who is doing various activities such as MBC's King of Mask Singer, and Arirang TV's Travel Agency, would have a fantastic collaboration with an artist.

Kriesha Chu is scheduled to appear in the Coke Studio Philippines Season 2 5th episode.

It will be broadcasted on ABS-CBN at 11 am every Sunday from September 16 and will be available on the Coca-Cola Studio PH YouTube channel.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

