BTS JIN and WANNA ONE KANG DANIEL Found Enlightenment in EXO CHANYEOL's Best Answer

Photos from Ilgan Sports, Dispatch, Xortsnews

BTS JIN and WANNA ONE KANG DANIEL found enlightenment in EXO CHANYEOL's best answer.

You guys are so cute!!!!!!!!!

"Who it the most anticipated MC?"

On December 29  last year, all 8 idol MCs of 2017 KBS Song Festival, who are EXO CHANYEOL, RED VELVET IRENE, BTS JIN, WANNA ONE KANG DANIEL, GFriend YERIN, SEVENTEEN MINKYU, MAMAMOO SOLA, and TWICE SANA received a question from MC at the red carpet, before the festival.

Photo from Asia today

BTS's JIN and WANNA ONE's KANG DANIEL who were standing in the middle pointed each other and the event MC who saw this moment asked, "Who are you guys pointing at?". Then, two people said they were pointing at each other.

But, the scene that was an issue just popped up next.

It was issued because when MC gave a microphone to EXO CHANYEOL who was standing leftmost, he answered, "Everyone".

JIN and DANIEL were amazed at this amazing answer, and when IRENE who was standing beside them also answered "Everyone", JIN and DANIEL also furtively flipped their hands and followed the answer "everyone".

Photo from xportsnews

Because of JIN's cunning attitude change, all the idol MCs who were staying at the moment laughed a lot.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

