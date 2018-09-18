To the Fan Who Threw a Stack of Bills on the Stage, JIN's Priceless Reaction Was…

Love Yourself Live Concert was held on September 17 at the venue of Fort Worth, USA and one of the photos taken at the site raised smiles of the ARMYs.

No wonder he is so called the 'it's-him-again-guy'!

Jin in the photograph was seen slouching on the stage, staring at something.

Reportedly, one of the fans under the stage threw a stack of bills toward Jin, and he started to pick up and count how much it is. In the mouth of the fans, Jin gave the money back to the owner right after he has counted.

Some of the reactions of ARMYs who've seen this photo were "Lmao please, why is he like this!", "Business-minded Seokjin", "I love this man", "It's-him-again guy never fails us!".

And here are some other moments of this playful, standout "It's-him-again guy":

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

