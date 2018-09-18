"Versatile Female Idols" Seulgi X SinB X Chungha X Soyeon's Will Release STATION X 0 on September 28

Girl group Red Velvet's Seulgi, GFriend's SinB, KIM Chungha and G-Idle's Soyeon got together as SM STATION X 0.

I can't wait to see their collaboration!!!!

Seulgi X SinB X Chungha X Soyeon are raising music fans' attention as fourth runners of STATION X 0 and will release new collaboration song Wow Thing via Melon, Genie, Spotify, iTunes, Xiami music, and apple music on upcoming September 28 at 6 pm.

Especially, Seulgi, SinB, Kim Chungha, and Soyeon are the members who are beloved with various talents and skills and will show different charms via this collaboration.

Since this collaboration is four hot female idols' encounter, their song Wow Things will also raise expectation.

STATION X 0 is a project that proceeds with SM's digital music release channel STATION and SKT's culture brand 0.

The project is receiving good responses after they released songs completed by special artists' collaborations such as TAEYEON X MELOMANCE's 'PAGE 0', BAEKHYUN X LOCO's 'YOUNG', and CHANYEOL X SEHUN's 'We Young'.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com