1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTOS: Western ARMYs Especially Love BTS JIN's 'THIS' Facial Feature!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

It is needless to say, that there is no part that's less good-looking on the face of 'worldwide handsome' BTS' Jin. However, there is one particular facial feature that Westerners particularly love about Jin's face.

Omg I feel blessed to stare at these pictures…

And... it is no other than his plump lips!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Reportedly, compared to Asians, there are more Westerners who have thin lips, and it's also said that there are many of them who even have a complex about thin lips. Presumably because of this, Jin's full lips are all the more beloved by Western people.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Observing Jin's charming lips, fans commented in awe, "He has lips that look like jellies", "His lips are just a work of art!", "I'm curious how Jin would feel about his own lips?"

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT