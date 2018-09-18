PHOTOS: Western ARMYs Especially Love BTS JIN's 'THIS' Facial Feature!

It is needless to say, that there is no part that's less good-looking on the face of 'worldwide handsome' BTS' Jin. However, there is one particular facial feature that Westerners particularly love about Jin's face.

Omg I feel blessed to stare at these pictures…

And... it is no other than his plump lips!

Reportedly, compared to Asians, there are more Westerners who have thin lips, and it's also said that there are many of them who even have a complex about thin lips. Presumably because of this, Jin's full lips are all the more beloved by Western people.

Observing Jin's charming lips, fans commented in awe, "He has lips that look like jellies", "His lips are just a work of art!", "I'm curious how Jin would feel about his own lips?"

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam


