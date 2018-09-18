1 읽는 중

ZICO·AILEE·ALI… K-Pop Stars Leave for Pyongyang to Perform for Inter-Korean Summit

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

K-pop stars Zico, Ailee, and composer Kim Hyung-suk headed off to Pyongyang, North Korea, as part of the South Korean cultural delegation for the third inter-Korean summit!

Zico's in his neatest look today!

In the morning of September 18, the special entourage for the summit departed for Pyongyang through Seoul Air Base.

Photo from Online Community

Previously, the Blue House announced on September 16, that songwriter Kim Hyung-suk, singer Ailee, and rapper Zico have been included in the list of special entourage visiting North Korea. Lim Jong-seok Chief Presidential Secretary for Moon Jae-in South Korean President commented, "We anticipate the peaceful harmony made by these artists to illustrate a rich autumn of inter-Korean relationship."

In particular, Zico and Ailee are expected to introduce South Korea's trendy music, as they are artists in the genre of hip-hop and R&B, both of which are relatively unfamiliar to North Korea.

Ahead of the visit, Zico shared his thoughts via his agency, "I feel greatly honored to be included in the special entourage of 2018 inter-Korean summit. As I am invited to such a huge event, I will return after fulfilling all my duties. Thank you."

Ailee also stated, "It's an honor for me to be part of the special entourage for 2018 inter-Korean summit. I will do my very best to show a good performance, as it is a meaningful occasion of South and North's interaction."

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

