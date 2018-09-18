BTS' All-Around Entertainer JUNGKOOK Made Public of His Remarkable Drawing Skills

BTS Jungkook's legit drawings have been at the center of the craze.

It's so legit!!!

On September 15, Jimin on Twitter dropped paintings with a caption "Drawings by Jungkook".

In the released photos, Jimin was lying down on the floor pointing his finger toward the letters 'BTS'. Jungkook infused a life into the photo and turned it into an animated painting.

And a little later, Jungkook disclosed a painting drawn by himself with a caption "Jungkook drawn by Jungkook".

Jungkook in the painting perfectly synchronized with himself in the photograph where he was covering his hair with a black hood and leopard-print glasses.

At his unbelievably remarkable drawing skill, fans couldn't stop themselves from gaping. They reacted "What do we do if you are talented in drawing too", "Do what Jungkook wants to do", "You're the best" and more.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

