1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS' All-Around Entertainer JUNGKOOK Made Public of His Remarkable Drawing Skills

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

BTS Jungkook's legit drawings have been at the center of the craze.

It's so legit!!!

On September 15, Jimin on Twitter dropped paintings with a caption "Drawings by Jungkook".

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

In the released photos, Jimin was lying down on the floor pointing his finger toward the letters 'BTS'. Jungkook infused a life into the photo and turned it into an animated painting.

And a little later, Jungkook disclosed a painting drawn by himself with a caption "Jungkook drawn by Jungkook".

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Jungkook in the painting perfectly synchronized with himself in the photograph where he was covering his hair with a black hood and leopard-print glasses.

At his unbelievably remarkable drawing skill, fans couldn't stop themselves from gaping. They reacted "What do we do if you are talented in drawing too", "Do what Jungkook wants to do", "You're the best" and more.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT